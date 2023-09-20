Ebonyi Paying Highest VAT In South East – ALGON

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State Chapter has said that the state was paying the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) in South East despite its low monthly allocation from the Federal Government.

The association said the state was second to the last state that received the low federal allocation.

Chairman of the association and Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, Chief Moses Ogodoali Nomeh stated this at the association’s office in Abakaliki, the state capital when members of Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) led by their Acting Chairman, Uchenna Inya paid him a courtesy call.

He noted that despite receiving low allocation, the state has done well more than every other state in the federation

The former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state opined that local government Chairmen in the state will have many legacies before the end of their two-year administration as according to him, they have done so well in various sectors of governance.

“Ebonyi State pays the highest VAT in the whole south-east, the records are there. And as I speak, we are not the poorest in terms of individual empowerment in the whole southeast let alone the country.

“We are second to the last in terms of federal allocation, Ebonyi receives low allocation from the federal government but the state is doing wonderfully well.

“Ebonyi State is doing well. We are doing well in terms of administration, we are doing well in infrastructural development, we doing well in terms of production, we are doing well in terms of natural endowments.

“I know the legacies we have left within one year in terms of road infrastructure, streetlights, electricity, schools and other social amenities which cannot be equalled with any other local government administration in the country.

“We joined the former governor of the state and built solar lights which have made Ebonyi different from other states of the federation. We also did roads, bridges and culverts. It is only in Ebonyi that you cannot play bad roads in the south-east.

“It is only in Ebonyi that you can see flyovers everywhere. We did some of these things as joint projects and it is working. Before we finish this our two years, we have left a legacy that cannot be beaten anywhere”, he stated.

The council Chairman opined that the local government Chairmen will support Governor Francis Nwifuru to achieve more than his predecessor, Chief Dave Umahi who is now Minster of Works in the country describing the governor as a visionary and pragmatic leader.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in the state, Uchenna Inya said the journalists engage in investigative, development and peace journalism as part of their social responsibility as urged the council Chairmen to do more for their people as according to him, only the best is good for the local government system and the state.