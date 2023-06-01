New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
  3. Ebonyi: Nwifuru Warns…

Ebonyi: Nwifuru Warns Against Evicting Govt House Quarters Occupants

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru on Thursday warned against eviction of people residing in government quarters in the state.

Some persons in the state who described themselves as owners of government now, have been going around evicting occupants of some government quarters.

Nwifuru who is angry over the development, ordered security agents to arrest and prosecute such persons.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor said “It has come to the notice of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru that some group of persons are going about forcing occupants of Government Quarters across the State to vacate.

“The general public is by this announcement informed that His Excellency the Governor did not give such directive. Therefore, those involved in this act of intimidation are hereby warned to desist or face the wrath of the law.

“The Governor has also directed security agents to arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons attempting to eject any occupant of government quarters.

“The general public and the occupants of government quarters will be duly informed when such directive becomes necessary”.

