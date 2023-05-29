New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Ebonyi: Nwifuru Takes Over From Umahi

Chief Francis Nwifuru has successfully taken over as the 4th democratically elected Governor of Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru was sworn in as the new governor of the state by the Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene at the Abakaliki Township stadium.

He was handed over the leadership of the state by Chief Dave Umahi who bowed out of office as the 3rd democratically elected governor of the state.

In his inaugural address, Nwifuru said he was prepared for governance having acquired experience as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly for eight years.

He noted that the journey to his emergence as governor was not easy and commended Umahi and many stakeholders of the state for their supports which saw him through at the general election.

“The journey to my emergence was not easy. I have been breed and built by God almighty. I am very prepared for governance with the experience I have gathered.

“We are available at all times to discuss with anybody who wants to help to develop this state. We will serve Ebonyi with the fear of God and do those things he wants us to do.

“I invite my brothers who went to court to challenge my election to join me in building the state. I plead with them to withdraw their petition as that will make us to me more focused. Our government shall be just and focused.

“Our victory is a collective one. History his given us a greater opportunity to achieve a great thing. The success of our celebration is because of God Almighty.

“I shall run Ebonyi State on the principle of charter of needs. I shall hold town hall meeting with the people of the state”, he said.

