Ebonyi: Nwifuru Delivering On His Charter Of Needs Agenda

UCHENNA INYA reports on the reforms that are ongoing in Ebonyi State in line with the Charter of Needs manifesto of Governor Francis Nwifuru

Chief Francis Nwifuru assumed office as the fourth executive governor of Ebonyi State on May 29, with a detailed manifesto christened “Charter of Needs” which he developed when he was campaigning to lead the state. Nwifuru stated in the manifesto that the peoples’ welfare will be a pri- ority under his administration. He listed health, security, agriculture, civil service reforms, infrastructure and education as areas of focus.

After receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the new governor of the state, the former speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, said his Charter of Needs manifesto will be based on open governance and performance management, with the aim to make decisions through citizen’s input while focusing on outputs.

His words: “I themed my manifesto, ‘The People’s Charter of Needs’ and we have said in many fora that this charter will be based on open governance and performance management, with the aim to make decisions through citizen’s input while focusing on outputs. And I sincerely believe that our credibility and task ahead of us will avail us more positive ideas that will propagate the development of our dear state, Ebonyi. “I want to assure you, Ndi Ebonyi that as your governor, I will maintain checks and balances in government.

That means that the Principle of Separation of Power will be given priority. The Rule of Law will be given space to thrive and the security of lives and property will take centre stage. Ebonyi will be a point of reference in education and the destination for quality health delivery services. “We will maintain existing infrastructures cost-effectively and ex- tend same to our rural communities. There will be respect for our traditional institutions.

Our administration shall ensure obedience to the course of development and implementation of government policies and programmes. “Practical farming will be given ultimate interest for us to achieve the value-chain needed in our society today. Human capital development as it stands today has a ministry of its own and a lot had been done. We are going to complement that effort by changing the coast movement and introduce vocational trainings at all spheres of life as this will bring new innovations and skills in the system.

“Basically, we will continue to search and admit more business moguls of repute to invest in our commercial facilities. We shall partner with business people to establish their subsidiaries in Ebonyi State. We will empower Ebonyi peo- ple with business talents and ideas within and across the nation to develop themselves and boost our economy. “Our government shall ensure that Ebonyi people who are into importation shall use the state as their point of distribution of their goods.

We will commit to actualization of industrialization and upsurge of companies in the state through public-private partnership. “ We will promote the manufacture of basic consumables of the people in the state with the realities of demand. Our administration shall promote purchase, usage and export of our local content and reactivate Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company.

“To our dear brothers, sisters, sensible partner of every government – the civil servants, as many of you have read in my manifesto, that there will be regular promotion of workers and payment of salaries, pension, and gratuities. Training and retraining of workers will form part of the policies of our government as that will improve service delivery.”

Healthcare reforms

When he came on board, the state health sector was in shamble. There was shortage of manpower at the 13 general hospitals across the state. Discovering that health is very crucial in any society and being aware of the challenges that bedeviled the sector in the state, Nwifuru immediately took the bull by the horn to reposition and revive the moribund primary health sector in the state.

The governor immediately approved the recruitment of 39 pharmacists, 39 medical doctors, 39 medical laboratory scientists and 39 sundry medical staff to boost the manpower of general hospitals across the state. Only one medical doctor was said to be in charge of the 13 general hospitals, a situation the governor described as unacceptable and immediately ordered the recruitment of three doctors in each of the 13 general hospitals to save the hospitals from total collapse.

He also had interactions with the Abakaliki Medical and Dental Consultants on how to best drive his ideologies in the health sector to manifestation. He had also interfaced with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch on how to scale up drug access and distribution within the Salt of the Nation. Some of the outcomes of these interactions include the declaration of intention by the governor to reintroduce the Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital for optimum use by medical students of the university.

The governor also announced plans to establish a drug production factory in the state and float an upwardly mobile drug revolving scheme that would be fashioned after the drug revolving scheme of Rwanda. Through this, Nwifuru hopes to bring the practice of medical quackery in the state to its barest minimum and improve the health conditions of citizens.

A memo on the establishment of Public Eye Health Committee was approved by the governor for good eye Health of the people. A memo for the committee was presented to the state executive council which the governor is the chairman. The council during deliberations considered the merits of the committee to the maintenance of sound eye health of the people and approved it.

Tackling insecurity

About two weeks to his inauguration as the governor, unscrupulous elements started unleashing terror on the state. Some policemen and civilians were killed by hoodlums while some communities were attacked. There were also kidnapping cases of prominent sons and daughters of the state.

There was fear all over the state, especially when the stay-at-home order enforcers unleashed terror on residents. To address these security challenges, the governor quickly swung into action and appointed over 15 Senior Security Assistants and Security Assistants(SSAs and SAs) in all the 13 local government areas of the state to assist security agents in the state.

There is no doubt that SSAs and SAs through their synergies with security agents have restored normalcy in the state. Whenever there is security threat in the state, it is always easily tackled because of the measures put in place in all parts of the state.

For instance, within 48 hours an INEC official, Igwe Emmanuel attached to Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state was killed and his wife kidnapped on the Ishiagu/Mpu/Lokpanta/Awgu expressway, all those that participated in the heinous crime were arrested.

Also, less than 24 hours a Catholic priest in the state, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, was kidnapped in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped alongside three others, who were with him while returning from pastoral duties, the cleric was rescued by security agents.

Communal crisis

Some communal crises which have been on in the state before Nwifuru took over the mantle of leadership of the state have looked into by the governor, who has set up a committee with a view to permanently resolve them. The committee is to look into Ezza Effium and Effium crisis in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Isinkwo/ Abaomege crisis in Onicha Local Government Area, Amana/Ikwo in Ezza South and Ikwo Local Government Area, among other areas in the state that has a crisis.

Members of the committee are; Engr Obasi Abara, HRH Eze Onyiba Cosmas Agu, HRH Eze Charles Azuenya, Barr. Peter Ogodo, Bishop Michael Okoro, HRH Eze Ibo Ubani, Rev. Fr Charles Otu, Scan Nwokolo, Rev Fr. Donatus Oluwa, Barr. R.O. Ude, HRH Eze Ewa Elechi, Prof. Wilberforce Oti, HRH Eze Akpandu Okoro, Bishop Lawson Elom, Marcel Ezenwa and Barr. Ikenna Nwidagu. The committee members have gone far in their assignment and will soon submit their reports to the governor.

Civil service reforms

In the state civil service, Nwifuru has approved the employment of 1,454 persons into the state civil service to fill vacancies created in the services over the years. The recruitment is currently ongoing with many applicants jostling for various positions. The governor, first increased the salaries of workers before the ongoing recruitment into the civil service sector. He added N10,000 to the salaries of every worker in the civil service system.

Similarly, the non-payment of gratuity of retired civil servants since 1995 has prompted the governor to resolve to pay them. He has approved the payment of arrears of gratuity of the retired civil servants from 1995 to 2021 with a cost implementation of over N4 billion. He also directed that all issues around those who are yet to receive the payment of their pension which is still ongoing should be resolved without further delay.

Rejuvenation of education sector

At the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), workers morale was very low. The school was dying seriously with many courses losing accreditation. The university which was ranked one of the best state universities in the country owing to manpower in the institution and critical infrastructure during the administration that came before the past administration, was ranking very low while lecturers were exiting the institution for greener pastures during that past administration.

Workers were owed months by that past administration in the state. Some academic and non-academic staff of the university died of hunger with many of their children withdrawing from schools owing to lack of money to continue catering for them, while strikes were embarked upon by the workers to press home their demands for the payment of their salaries but to no avail. But Nwifuru has changed the narrative in the university.

Arears of salaries of the workers of the institution have all been paid by the governor in addition to his upward review of the monthly subvention to the university from N150 million to N200 million in retrospect. He also approved the release of the sum of N300 million earlier promised by the past administration in the state to the university. Holistically, the total sum of N700 million has been released to the university by the governor.

Public infrastructure

The sector was severely challenged when the governor came on board. There was serious water problem in all parts of the state which led to the outbreak of cholera and other diseases. The diseases killed many rural dwellers in droves. Areas in the state that were worst hit included Ikwo, Ishielu, Afikpo North, Ohaukwu and Izzi local government areas. But the problem of water has been resolved by the governor. Water which was not running in the state capital, has started running in some streets of Abakaliki.

The governor had given a matching order to the Commissioner for Water Resources in the state to get water running in all the streets of Abakaliki immediately. The governor Nwifuru has also approved the construction and rehabilitation of eight roads in some parts of the state that have been in deplorable conditions. While some of these roads have been completed, work is expected to commence on the ones that have not been completed.

In the agric sector, a report on the evaluation of the operation of Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company has been presented to the governor by the state commissioner for Agriculture. The governor after looking at the report, immediately directed the commissioner to ensure the immediate commencement of fertilizer production in the plant to meet the needs of Ebonyi farmers and beyond.