June 10, 2023
Ebonyi: Nwifuru Appoints Ex-Commissioner’s Wife SSG

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed a lecturer in the State University (EBSU) and wife of the immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, Professor Grace Umezuruike as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Professor Umezuruike’s appointment was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press, Dr Monday Uzor.

According to the Governor, the appointment was with immediate effect, adding that the SSG will be sworn-in on Tuesday 13th June 2023.

Before her appointment, Umezuruike is a lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at EBSU

