Ebonyi: Nwifuru Appoints CoS, Principal Secretary, 20 SSAs

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru has appointed his Chief of Staff (CoS), Principal Secretary and their Deputies.

According to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, Nwifuru appointed Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu as Chief of Staff, Chief Mathias Adum as Principal Secretary, Engr. Timothy Nwachi, Deputy Chief of Staff and Hon. Okey Oroke Deputy Principal Secretary.

Echiegu is a former Commissioner for Agriculture under Sam Egwu and Elechi’s administrations as governors while Adum was a former National Assembly member and also served as Commissioner in the two administrations in the state. He was Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism during the two administrations.

Nwachi is currently the Director General of the state radio and television station, EBBC from where he was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff by the Governor while Chief Okey Oroke was Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Egwu’s administration and was Chief of Staff to Nwifuru when he was the Speaker of the state House of Assembly from where he was elected the Governor in 2023. Nwifuru was the Speaker of the House for eight years.

The statement listed those appointed Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) as Chinedu Awo, SSA on Power, Anthony Onyibe Nwegede, SSAAgriculture, Benjamin Ezeoma SSA on Lands, Barr. Friday Nwuhuo SSA Legal Services, Onu Nwonye SSA Water Resources, Lilian Nwachukwu Chinwe SSA Education, Nwozaka Abel Uzodinma SSA Rice Mill and Nwogbaga Fred SSA Transport.

Other according to the statement are; Nwogha Paul SSA, LG and Chieftaincy; Barr. Nwoga Paul SSA Library Development, Nwokoro Okechukwu SSA Environment, Maxwell Umahi SSA Urban Development, Hon. Veronica Ikele SSA Women Mobilization, Chima Ude Umanta SSA Solid Mineral Development, Ali Okechukwu, SSA House of Assembly Liaison, Nwiboko Chukwuma C. SSA Project Monitoring, Peter Nwogbaga, SSA Primary Education, Emmanuel Nnaemeka PA Deputy Governor, Friday Nwekpa SA Security Ishielu and Nwali Amechi Friday SA Finance

The appointees are being sworn -in now. The SSAs are dominated by House of Assembly members who are not returning to the 7th Assembly that will be inaugurated today and House of Assembly candidates of APC who didn’t win the 2023 general elections.