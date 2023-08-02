Ebonyi NLC, NUJ, NUT, TUC Protest FG’s Subsidy Policy (Photos)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ebonyi State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Federal Government subsidy policy which has increased the cost of transportation and general living in the country.

The unions were led by their leaders including Comrade Egwu Oguguo, Samson Nwafor, and Ikechukwu Nwafor among others.

The unions converged on Abakaliki Township stadium where they took off for the march against the federal government subsidy policy.

Security agencies were guarding the unions during the peaceful protest.

However, the protest recorded a low turnout by members of the unions.

Addressing the unions before the protest took off, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Egwu Oguguo said “We say no to excess hikes in fuel subsidy that has skyrocketed the cost of living.

“We need to move let our voices be heard, let them stop putting their knees on our necks, let them intimidate and oppress us.

“Nigerian people, Nigerian workers, we must breath. We must shine, we need to shine, we need to move”.