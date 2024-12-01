Ebonyi NLC Gives One-Week Warning Strike From 1st December

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi State Council, has issued a one-week notice of strike action beginning from 1st December 2024.

The State Chairman of the Council, Comrade Ogugua Egwu, made the declaration on Sunday while briefing journalists.

The notice of declaration of strike begins from 00.00 hours of 1st December 2024.

He said that the notice of declaration of strike action was signed by all affiliate unions of the congress.

“On behalf of the entire State Council, we convey a notice of a one-week warning strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ebonyi State beginning from 00:00 hours of 1

st December 2024”

“This is in line with the directive of 8th November 2024 by our National body to all State Councils in States, yet to comply with extant procedures based on collective bargaining and eventual implementation of the New National Minimum Wage”

Ogugua highlighted the reasons for the declaration to the fact that the wage award which you christened “minimum wage” is averse to the traditional procedures of implementing minimum wage, no matter the magnitude of the beautiful intent with which the pronouncement was made by the government.

According to him,”When a Minimum wage is pronounced, it goes through the rigours of consequential adjustments that will translate into an agreement signed by both the Government and the Organised Labour”

“Recall that on the 2nd of October 2024, through the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Nwifuru inaugurated a Minimum Wage Implementation Committee”

“Just about when the Committee was fine-tunning its presentation, the Governor unilaterally pronounced a wage award of N75,000 to grade levels 1 and 2, and N40,000 across board award for Grade levels 3-16 on 27th October 2024”

“The pronouncement made was not a product of any collective bargaining agreement, as we were never part of any consultation that led to the said pronouncement.

“To make matters worse for Ebonyi workers, the salary chart forced on workers and currently used did not undergo any consequential adjustment and has consistently malnourished the takehome pay of workers as it lacks minimal progression”

The State NLC Chairman noted that the wonderful relationship with the State Government should have been an avenue to resolve these issues.

The media briefing had in attendance the Chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union Joint Public Service Negotiating Council Comrade Patrick Onyeabo Ekuma, and Comrade Agha of the Association of Senior Civil Servants Nigeria (TUC) side.

