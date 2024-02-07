Ebonyi Night Club Caught Fire

A fire broke out on Wednesday at the Roky Fella Night Club situated at Udoji Street, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, destroying property valued at millions of naira.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the State Chief Fire Service Officer, Raphael Ibiam said he received a distress call about the incident around 6.30 am, adding that the source of the inferno is unknown and that the fire destroyed important goods in the building, which includes a bar, restaurant, and a club in the centre.

“Items lost to the inferno included a generator, three big refrigerators, a bush bar, drinks and empty crates, among others,” he said.

According to him, no lives were lost in the incident since his guys moved quickly to prevent the fire from spreading.

“We were not called early enough and when I got the information, I immediately mobilised my men to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the fire had burnt down the entire clubhouse.

“We did our best to prevent it from extending to other nearby houses,” Ibiam said.

New Telegraph also gathered that the blaze also damaged television sets, air conditioners, technological gadgets, musical instruments, and various beverages, among other treasures