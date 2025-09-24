Ebonyi Mining Pit Tragedy: FNMHC Conducts Assessment Tour Of Ajirija Site

The Federation of Nigerian Mining Host Communities (FNMHC), Ebonyi State Chapter, has conducted an assessment visit to the Ajirija mining site in Ihietutu community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, following a recent pit mishap that claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.

The site, operated by Greenfield Metals Limited, experienced the incident on August 15 when the victims allegedly entered the mining pit without authorization to collect leads.

The FNMHC delegation was led by Dr. Francis Orji, former Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development in Ebonyi State. Other members included Dr. Kelechi Okezie, South-East Zonal Coordinator, and Ms. Sylvia Ogbuinya, State Chairperson of Women in Mining Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Orji said the purpose was both to conduct an on-site assessment and to commiserate with the community and bereaved families. “Our observation shows that the pit collapse was not due to professional negligence as earlier reported in some media. The cause of deaths is still under investigation, but natural factors such as heavy rainfall may have contributed,” he explained.

Orji aligned with the position of the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Chidi Onyia, who stated after a site inspection with federal officials that the tragedy was likely a natural occurrence and not due to negligence. Onyia also confirmed that the miners were licensed and operated in compliance with safety standards.

The federation reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining, noting that unlicensed operations endanger lives, degrade the environment, and harm host communities. Orji called for strengthened collaboration with regulators to ensure all mining activities are professionally supervised and compliant with best practices.

He urged the state government and relevant agencies to expedite investigations to allow the timely reopening of the sealed site, warning that prolonged closure could fuel unrest and affect the livelihoods of employees dependent on the company. “Once precautionary measures are finalized, the site should be unsealed,” he added.

Chief Emeka Ogbonna, Chairman of the Ihietutu Development Union (IDU), commended the federation for its solidarity visit and highlighted the mining company’s contributions to local development. “Most roads in our community were constructed through partnerships with mining companies. Greenfield Metals Ltd sponsored the first asphalted road from Ihietutu junction to Ugwu Idu, as well as concrete pavements, a health centre, electricity supply, and over 30 university scholarships,” he said.

Other notable stakeholders who received the delegation included Mr. Fabian Chukwu and Mr. Remigius Okoro, among others.