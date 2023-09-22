Ebonyi Medical Doctor Sweeps 3 National Awards

….He’s role model to youths-Commissioner

Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji has won three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

The Ceremony was held at the College’s Auditorium in Ijanikin Lagos on Thursday.

At the event, the Ikwo-born young Medical Doctor won three awards after emerging tops in three categories in the Faculty of Radiology Examinations.

He was awarded the Professor BC Umerah Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Clinical Radiology, Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

He also bagged the Prof M Obajimi Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Radiological Physics, Faculty of Radiology Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

To top it off, he carted away the Professor Bayo Banjo Prize for the Best Candidate in Part 1 FMCR Best Overall, Faculty of Radiology Examination of the College.

Dr Nwigboji is the son of the Traditional Ruler of Ekpomaka Community in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State and a Resident Doctor at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).

The state government has congratulated him, describing him as a role model to the youths of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor

Okpor said “It is with profound pleasure that we congratulate our own Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji who was conferred with three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

“It must be said without mincing words that Dr Nwigboji and other great achievers like him are the true image makers of our dear state, especially in this era when profiling, mudslinging, and dismissing the humble achievements and intellectual capacity of our people has become a fashionable obsession and a mark of self-fulfilment among people from our sister states.

“This is a testament to what we can achieve as a people; a signpost to the greatness that runs in our blood.

“We congratulate him on this great achievement and hereby express our conviction that he will continue to be a great ambassador; a great image maker, and worthy role model to other young Ebonyians.

“To this end, we invite other Ebonyians to endeavour to emulate the doggedness, hard work, resilience and committed efforts made by Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji towards the accomplishment of this goal”.