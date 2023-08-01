Ebonyi LG Chair Hails Umahi’s Choice For Ministerial Nomination

The Chairman of Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State, Hon. Ajah Consider Chinonso has commended the nomination of Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Dave Umahi as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ajah who spoke with journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki said Umahi will bring his experience to bare as a Minister.

He expressed the hope that the former governor will replicate what he did in Ebonyi at the federal level, describing him as an experienced and outstanding leader.

He commended the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for his decision to construct a road that leads to the residence of late Senator Anyim Ude, one of the founding fathers of the state and veteran Journalist.

He also commended the Governor for the support he gave to the late Ude family and that of the Presbyterian church Iyioji, Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state where the late Ude worshipped until his death.

The governor also announced N15 million cash to put the interior building of the church in order as part of his decision to honour the late Senator Anyim Ude.

The Chairman of Ohaozara local government area, Hon. Ajah Consider who described the governor’s actions as commendable, said he has given the late Ude family a sense of belonging.

He opined that since he assumed the leadership of Ebonyi State, governor Nwifuru has touched lives and continues to do so and further described the governor as a divine mandate governor who has the people at heart at all times.