Ebonyi Lawmaker Sponsors 50 Widows, Rural Women In Health Scheme

Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chinedu Onah, has sponsored the enrolment of fifty widows/rural women of Ohaukwu south constituency into the state health insurance agency (EBSHIA). The event was organised under the auspices of Ojichiaga foundation in partnership with the pet project of the state first lady, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, codenamed “Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO).

Flagging off the scheme at Grace Garden Ngbo, Ohaukwu South constituency at the weekend, Mrs Nwifuru represented by the Team Lead of BERWO Dr (Mrs) Nkechi Echiegu, commended Onah for the initiative. “BERWO is partnering with the office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and Ojichiaga foundation. “Remembering widows, the enrolment of 50 of them into the insurance scheme is unique and of high importance”, the first lady said.