Ebonyi Lawmaker Begins Free Medical Outreach In 11 Communities

The member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Nkemkanma Kama, on Tuesday flagged off free medical outreach across the constituency.

Kama is embarking on free medical outreach for the rural dwellers in his constituency through his foundation, The Dr Nkemkanma Kama Foundation.

The Medical Outreach commenced in the Oshiri and Isu Communities in Onicha local government area on Tuesday.

11,000 residents of the 11 communities in the constituency across the three local government areas are expected to benefit from the 5-day programme.

The Medical Personnel were on ground to offer various medical care to the people which included: eye care with free reading glasses, maternal care, paediatric care, gynaecological care surgical consultation, laboratory investigations and general medical care.

Kama, while flagging off the event at Oshiri Central School, noted that it was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to his constituents during the election.

Represented by the Member Representing Onicha East Constituency in the State House or Assembly, Celestine Ogba, the Labour Party Lawmaker noted that the programme was in line with the Peoples Charter of Needs of Governor Nwifuru led administration in the state.

He said: “According to the Peoples Charter of Needs of Governor Francis Nwifuru, health is one of the major needs of the people, so what we are trying to do is to help people in the rural areas access services of modern health care.

“So what we are doing is to complement what the Governor is doing and what His wife, Mrs Mary -Maudline Nwifuru are doing through her pet project, Better Health for Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO)”.

The lawmakers noted that the outreach is all-encompassing as those who require further medical treatment or referral will be referred to tertiary hospitals and their bills paid for.

Coordinator of the Health Outreach, Dr Napolion Ekem described the medical outreach as a unique one.

“Generally Medical outreach is aimed at meeting the primary health needs of the people. But in this outreach, we have gone ahead to include some secondary health needs. And that is why we have brought consultants who are specialists in their various fields.

“The categories of health challenges that are targeted include gynaecological problems, pediatric problems, surgical problems, ophthalmological problems and general medical problems”.

“We are expecting to treat at least one thousand persons in each of the 11 locations but we have enough drugs to take care of more if the number of patients exceeds that number” he said.

He said there is an arrangement to refer more serious cases to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Hospital Abakaliki for further treatment on the bills of the lawmaker and the foundation.

A beneficiary, Mrs Okoro Doris thanked the Lawmaker for the programme which she said will go a long way in alleviating the medical challenges facing the people.

She said:” This is a reality. I am having an eye problem. I came here and they checked me after which they gave me new eyeglasses and drugs”

A stakeholder in the area, Moses Chima lauded the lawmaker for the programme and for keeping to his campaign promises.