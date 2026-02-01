Ebonyi Killings: Nwifuru Sacks Appointees, Dethrones Monarch, Village Heads

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has ordered immediate removal from office all Government appointees from Amasiri community of Afikpo Local Government Area. The action followed the gruesome killing of four residents of Okporojo village in Oso Edda community, Edda Local Government Area.

Nwifuru announced the measures yesterday, during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Okporojo village, where suspected warlords from Amasiri allegedly launched a deadly attack that resulted in the beheading of four persons, the burning of several houses, and the abduction of residents.

Those affected in the sanction include members of the State Executive Council down to Management Committee Members who are from the community. The governor also approved the immediate dissolution of Town Union Executive and Village Heads and withdrawal of certificate of recognition/ Staff of Office from the traditional ruler.

He also directed those affected to immediately hand over government properties in their possession, including official vehicles to the Secretary to the State Government(SSG). Condemning the violence in strong terms, Nwifuru described the incident as a tragic escalation of a protracted boundary dispute that had previously undergone reconciliation processes.

“The boundaries have been agreed. This matter did not start today. Unfortunately, reconciliation has not been taken to the bank by the communities,” the governor said. “As part of decisive measures to restore peace and forestall further bloodshed,” Nwifuru announced

“the immediate dissolution of the Amasiri Development Union executive, the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition of the traditional ruler of Amasiri, the removal of all village heads across Amasiri autonomous communities, the sacking of all government appointees from the area, ranging from management committee members to commissioners”

“These actions are for the time being. Government would take further steps to show everybody why we are government.” Addressing the grieving residents of Okporojo village, Nwifuru urged them to remain calm and exercise restraint, assuring them of the government’s unwavering support.

“What you need immediately is not just support, but permanent peace, and that peace will definitely come,” he assured. The governor expressed deep concern over the extent of destruction in the community, noting that the burnt homes and deplorable living conditions of residents reflected years of neglect and insecurity.

He pledged to personally return to the community within one year to demonstrate measurable improvements in security and development.

The State Chief Executive commended security agencies operating in the area, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and other security formations for what he described as their, “extraordinary and noble efforts” in tracking down the perpetrators.

While stressing that his administration does not take sides in communal conflicts, he warned the Amasiri community to reflect deeply on its actions, insisting that violence would only compound its challenges. “Violence will never lead anyone anywhere.

It is only the truth that can bring peace,” he said. He also expressed concern over reports that neighbouring Akpoha community had blocked major roads, over fears of an impending attack, warning that the crisis was nearing a point of no return if provocations persisted.

Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice, peace, and security across the state, emphasising that no individual or community would be shielded from the consequences of actions that threaten lives and public order.

“We love all our people but we will not tolerate actions that endanger peace,” he said. It was gathered that those affected by the sack include the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Amari Omaka, other government appointees, management committee members, traditional rulers, town union presidents, and village heads from Amasiri community, among others.

…Police arrest 10 suspects over beheading of 4 persons

The Police Command in Ebonyi State says it has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing and beheading of four persons in Okporojọr Village, Oso Edda Community, Edda Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, was a renewed long standing land dispute between the people of Oso Edda, in Edda LGA and their Amasiri neighbours in Afikpo LGA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the two neighbouring villages have been at war over farmland for several years.

NAN also reports that the latest crises led to the suspected warlords beheading four persons, burnt houses and other valuables property in the village. Mrs Adaku Uche-Anya, Commissioner for Police, while on assessment visit to the scene of the incident yesterday, said 10 suspected persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“This attack, which occurred on January 29 had caused the death of four persons, three males and one female. “Several mud houses were burnt; windows of a church building damaged; and harvested paddy rice destroyed, ” she said According to the CP, the incident was linked to a long-standing land dispute between Okporojọr Village in Oso Edda Community in Edda LGA and Ndukwe Community in Amasiri, Afikpo LGA.

“Well, upon receipt of the report, we immediately ordered the massive deployment of the command tactical squads to the scene to restore calm and normalcy,” she added. The commissioner, while addressing members of the community, commiserated with the people of Okporojọr Village over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property.

Uche-Anya assured them of the command’s commitment to ensuring justice in the matter. She emphasised that investigations were ongoing and that the command would not relent until all those involved were brought to justice. The CP further assured the community that the security deployment already in place would be sustained until the situation was fully resolved.