Ebonyi Killing: Nwifuru Sacks All Political Appointees, Dethrones Traditional Rulers

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate removal from office of all state government appointees from the Amasiri community of Afikpo Local Government Area.

They include members of the State Executive Council down to Management Committee members who are from the community.

Nwifuru announced the measures during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Okporojo village on Saturday, where suspected warlords from Amasiri allegedly launched a deadly attack that resulted in the beheading of four persons and the burning of several houses.

He equally approved the immediate dissolution of the Town Union Executive and Village Heads and withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition/ Staff of Office from the traditional rulers.

“Those affected must hand over government properties in their possession, including official Vehicles to the Secretary of the State Government.

Nwifuru equally condemned the violence in strong terms, describing the incident as tragic.

“These actions are for the time being, the state government will take further steps “to show everybody why we are the government.”

He urged the grieving residents of Okporojo village to remain calm and exercise restraint, assuring them of the government’s unwavering support.