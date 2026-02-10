Ebonyi Killing: Nwifuru Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum To Amasiri Warlords

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Amasiri community to release four abducted persons from Okporojo town in Edda Local Government Area to security agencies or face stricter sanctions.

Nwifuru gave the directive on Monday at the end of an expanded State Security Council meeting involving security agencies, elders’ council, founding fathers, traditional rulers, and stakeholders from the affected communities.

The meeting was convened to address the protracted land dispute and killings allegedly unleashed by Amasiri warlords on Okporojo residents, during which four persons were reported missing and others killed.

He warned that failure to comply with the ultimatum would attract stricter sanctions, stressing that the government is committed to the restoration of normalcy and the rule of law.

The governor reiterated that the government remains committed to achieving lasting peace and holding those responsible for the violence accountable.

He stated that the government is working with security agencies to maintain law and order and locate the missing persons.

In a remark, the State Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche Anya, said existing sanctions and the curfew imposed on Amasiri would remain until the conditions were fulfilled.

Contributing, the Chairman of the Founding Fathers, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, expressed support for the government’s intervention, noting that the group was actively involved in peace discussions to ensure stability in the region.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Elders Council, Engr. Ben Okah, pledged the council’s cooperation and stressed the importance of dialogue and unity in resolving the conflict.

Responding on behalf of the Amasiri community, Bishop Kenneth Oko Daniels assured the state government that his people would comply with the directives and work towards the restoration of peace.

He expressed optimism that calm would return through cooperation and adherence to lawful instructions.

In a similar vein, Chief George Ukpai, who spoke on behalf of the Edda Clan, welcomed the government’s intervention, describing it as reassuring.