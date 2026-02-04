Ebonyi Killing: Imposition Of Curfew In Amasiri To Forestall Reprisal Attack – Commander

The Cantonment Commander of 24 Support Engineering Regiment Nkwegu Abakaliki, Lt Col Emmanuel Chielo, has restated that the curfew imposed in Amasiri community, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was to forestall any reprisal attack and escalation of crisis.

Chielo made the declaration at the Cantonment Headquarters while assessing the military presence and security situation in Amasiri and Okporojo communities that have been engulfed in communal clashes.

He identified communal clashes as a major security challenge in the state, stating that it poses serious concern to peace and security.

“Misinformation on the part of the people is a problem here; the people have the belief that the people of Amasiri say their forefathers told them that their boundary is in Abia state”

“You see, misinformation is a major problem. That insistence of my father told me this, that is why that of Amasiri is to me bad”

“There’s always a lot of underlying causes; the major one that is of serious concern is the issue of communal clashes over land”

The Cantonment Commander observed that the government has made concerted efforts in the past to curb this menace.

“That is why the level of peace we’re enjoying in the state, I’m sure in the entire south-east, Ebonyi state is the most peaceful at the moment”

Chielo commended Governor Nwifuru for taking proactive measures in tackling security challenges facing the state.

“Within my short stay, I’ve been invited to several meetings where the governor himself will sit down, call members of this community, okay, what is the issue, and they mediate’

He chided people who blamed the State Chief Executive for imposing curfew on the Amasiri community.

“I heard some people blaming the governor for what he did. If you are the person who goes to that place, you will not say the governor is too lenient. An old woman with a walking stick, you behead her”

Col Chielo expressed regret that the state was gradually becoming a transit for the movement of small arms.

“Meanwhile, they are carrying weapons to go and deliver to somebody; sometimes they cross the border”

Speaking against the backdrop of activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the cantonment commander noted that they were operating covertly.

He reiterated that IPOB was operating covertly, insisting that the military was getting some information, especially their recruitment drive and involvement in some training sessions in local communities.