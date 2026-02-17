Ebonyi Killing: Govt Relaxes Curfew, To Arraign Suspects In Court – Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reaffirmed that suspects arrested in connection with the killings and destruction of property in Okporojo, Edda Local Government Area, will be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, the state government has relaxed the curfew previously imposed in Amasiri from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. to 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Governor Nwifuru made the disclosure at his office in Government House, Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the outcome of a State Security Council meeting. The meeting was convened at the governor’s initiative to deliberate on measures needed to restore order in the affected communities.

He explained that the curfew was initially imposed to maintain law and order and to protect lives. The State Chief Executive said the council adopted stringent measures to ensure that severed human heads discovered during the unrest were recovered.

According to the governor, “The council deliberated on actions needed to restore sanity to Amasiri and agreed that the most stringent measures be put in place. Those arrested in connection with the incidents will be charged to court. Several people have been apprehended, including the Coordinator of a Development Center and a traditional ruler.”

Governor Nwifuru added that security agencies have made significant progress in restoring normalcy to the area.

On the closure of schools in Amasiri, he emphasized that the Security Council resolved that schools should remain closed until the council reviews the stringent measures currently in place.