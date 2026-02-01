Ebonyi Killing: Gov Nwifuru Imposes Curfew In Amasiri Community

…shuts down schools

Ebonyi State Government has imposed a daily curfew from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. in Amasiri community Ebonyi State, following the killing of five persons in Okporojo village, Oso Edda in Edda Local Government Area.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the victims were allegedly murdered by suspected warlords from Amasiri Community.

Reacting to the deadly incident, Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the security council resolutions during a high-level security meeting held at Government House, Abakaliki, shortly after an assessment visit to Okporojo village to ascertain the extent of destruction.

“As part of far-reaching security decisions, the governor ordered the immediate closure of all government and private primary and secondary schools in Amasiri Community”

Parents and guardians were advised to relocate their children and wards to schools outside the area.

Governor Nwifuru disclosed that the State Security Council had resolved to dethrone all traditional rulers in Amasiri Clan.

“In line with the decision, the government has dethroned two traditional rulers, with official letters to be issued to them”

The Council further directed the immediate dissolution of all development union executives, village heads, women leaders, youth leaders, peer groups, and all community-based organisations operating within Amasiri Clan.

Additionally, the council directed that the chairmen of Afikpo, Onicha, Ohaozara, and Ivo local government areas respectively should temporarily take over governance and administrative responsibilities in Amasiri community.

On legislative action, the council advised the state government to repeal the law establishing Amasiri Development Centre.

The state government confirmed that a bill to repeal the 2015 Local Government and Development Centre Law, has been prepared and will be transmitted to the State House of Assembly to remove Amasiri Development Centre from the list of recognised development centres.

The council equally ordered the immediate redeployment of all staff of the Amasiri Development Centre to their parent local governments, where they are to continue their official duties.

Furthermore, all public and private schools in Amasiri Development Centre and Amasiri clan, have been shut down, with teachers and tutors directed to report to schools in other communities.

Besides, all markets, shops, banks, and business activities in Amasiri are to remain closed daily between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. in line with the imposed curfew.

The state security council also directed law enforcement agencies, to recover the severed heads of the victims and ensure that all perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice.