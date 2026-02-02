Ebonyi Killing: Elders Council Condemns Murder Of Four Persons

…Backs Nwifuru on sack of political appointees

Ebonyi State Elders Council, comprising eminent stakeholders and opinion leaders, have condemned the recent gruesome murder of four persons from the Okporojo community by warriors from the Amasuri community.

The Council have unanimously supported the actions taken by the government to remove from office all political appointees from the Amasiri community of Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the Elders Council, Chief Ben Okah, made this assertion in Abakaliki, the capital city, while briefing newsmen on the council’s resolutions to the prevailing security situation in the state.

He described the ugly incident as worrisome, having occured in an area perceived as an educated community.

“We want to state that we strongly condemn the gruesome murder of four persons fromthe Okporojo community by Amasiri warlords”

“We condemn it, it is unprecedented, the action taken by the Amasiri community has brought the state to disrepute”

Okah said that the position of the government would stem future occurrences of such dastardly acts by any community.

“We strongly support the actions taken by Governor Francis Nwifuru, we believe that the position of government will stem future occurences”

He warned communities not to resort to self help when ever tbey have issues with their neighbours.

“We believe that the conditions set out by the Security Council should be met by the perpetrators /Amasiri community”

The Elders Council Chairman restated that the state government had set up several methods of stopping any reprisal from the Okporojo communityand further attack from their Amasiri neighbours.

Other members of the Council present during the media parley included former Minister of State for Power Chief Goddy Ogbaga, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly Chief Christopher Omo Isu, State Commissioner for Information Barrister Ikeuwa Omebeh, Professor John Eke, Professor Humphrey Nwobashi and Chief Livinus Nwambe.

It will be recalled that mayhem occured last Thursday when warlords from Amasiri unleashed terror on the Okporojo community, killing four persons and destroying property worth millions of naira.