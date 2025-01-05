Ebonyi: Ken Eze Secures 50 Federal Civil Service Jobs For Graduates Of His Constituency

Share

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone in the National Assembly, Engr Ken Eze, has restated that he has secured 50 Federal Civil Service jobs for graduates of his district in the last one year.

In a similar vein, Eze who doubles as the Chairman Senate Committee on Information and Orientation, said he has appointed 50 aides outside the the statutory legislative aides officially attached to his office.

Eze made the assertion in his country home Ohigbo Amagu Ezza South Local Government Area at the weekend, during a special thanksgiving service and empowerment programme he organized for his constituents.

He said that the empowerment programme was to replicate the good works of Governor Nwifuru in addition to cushioning the effects of the economic realities in the country.

He said,”we are in a stage of empowerment which the State Governor laid a foundation for all to emulate through his charter of needs mantra of his administration”

The Senator listed the items distributed to include 10 Mini Buses, Totota Sienna Cars, tricycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, freezers, laptops, cash grants, 10,000 bags of rice and 2,000 bags of fertilizers.

Eze said that he had sponsored a motion for inclusion of the construction of Ezzagu /Amagunze road, co-sponsored a motion on urgent need to investigate the disbursement of loans by Development Bank of Nigeria in-addition to motion to investigate alleged incidence of corruption at Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited .

“I have equally attracted the construction of Umuome Oriuzor feeder road in Ezza North local government area, award of scholarships up to university level to students of the district”

Earlier while flagging off the empowerment programme, Governor Francis Nwifuru extolled the leadership qualities of the lawmaker especially in-terms of effective representation.

He said, “am excited that am here today for this great occasion, seeing the transformation Senator Ken Eze has brought to the senatorial district”

“For the first time, all our National Assembly members are doing excellently well in area of infrastructure , empowerment and quality representation”

Goodwill messages were delivered by deputy Chief Whip of the Senate Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the State Chairman of APC Stanley Emegha, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Chinedu Ogah and the State former Chief Judge Alloy Nwankwo.

The event was attended by the Catholic Bishop of Abakalikj Diocese Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu, National Assembly members, deputy Chief Whip of the Senate Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, members of the State Executive Council, and former Chief Judge of the State Alloy Nwankwo.

Others include the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Stanley Emegha, traditional rulers, youth organizations, market women and cultural troupes among others.

