Ebonyi Intensifies Sensitization Campaign On Flood Mitigation

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in its prediction in 2025, stated categorically that several states in the country, including Ebonyi State, would record massive flooding. NIMET had earlier predicted that Afikpo was one of the areas in the State likely to experience flooding.

According to the 2025 Seasonal Climate prediction by the agency, Ebonyi was listed as a high-risk flood zone. That forecast is now playing out, as heavy rains are flooding communities and submerging farmlands, especially in Izzi, Abakaliki, and Ikwo Local government areas respectively. Residents have defied several warnings from the state government to abide by safety measures and relocate from flood prone areas.

Afrikpo

Friday, August 8, 2025, would ever remain evergreen in the lives of the people of Kpogirikpo and Enohia Itim in Afikpo Local Government Area of the State as windstorm and flood, wreak havoc, resulting in the death of eight persons and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Prior to this incident, on May 27, 2025, windstorm accompanied by flood destroyed farmlands and property in Ndieze Inyimegu community in Abakaliki LGA. The State Governor Francis Nwifuru has expressed concerns over the development while sympathising with victims of the recent flood disasters in Enohia Itim, Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo.

Nwifuru was equally saddened by reports of earlier disaster in Azuoto, Okpuitumo in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State. He said, “I received with deep sadness the news of the devastating flood that recently affected the Enohia Itim and Kpoghirikpo communities in Afikpo Local Government Area and Azuoto Okpuitumo in Abakaliki Local Government Area.

“I sincerely condole the families who lost loved ones, as well as to all who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident,’’ said the Governor. Adding, “As government, we stand with you in this moment of grief, and I assure you that my administration will provide the necessary support to help you recover and rebuild.’’

The Governor promised to work closely with the affected communities, local authorities, and relevant agencies to ensure that relief materials, rehabilitation efforts, and preventive measures are promptly and effectively delivered He urged residents of the State to factor the reality of climate change in their daily activities especially during the rainy seasons.

According to him, “This tragedy is a sober reminder of the urgent need to integrate climate change considerations into our flood risk management strategies.”

Govt delegation

Following the disaster, the State government a delegation made of different functionaries visited the scene of the flood disaster in Enohia Itim to ascertain the scope of the menace. The delegation comprised the State Commissioner for Human Capital Development/ Monitoring, Mrs Ann Anigwe; the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Clement Ovuoba; and officials of the Ministry of Health.

Addressing residents of the community, Anigwé announced that officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), would soon visit the State to assess the level of damage caused by the flood.

To bring relief to the victims, the Governor flagged off the disbursement of N50 million to the victims of windstorm and flood disasters that occurred on May 27, 2025 in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State. Each of the 100 victims received N500, 000 and two bags of 10kg rice. Nwifuru, represented by the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, said that the gesture was to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

He said that the State government carried out a proper assessment and profiling of the victims. The victims, who are residents of Ndieze Inyimagu, had their property and farmlands destroyed as a result of the disaster. “I charge you to utilise the funds judiciously to cushion the effects of this menace,” the Governor advised.

Also, he charged residents of flood-prone communities and waterways to relocate to safer places. Two of the beneficiaries; Mr James Ominyi and Mrs Felicia Nwinyi; extolled the Governor for his philanthropic gesture. They maintained that the funds would go a long way in ameliorating their pains and sufferings.

Chairman

The Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Timothy Nwachi A.U, has confirmed that the flood killed eight persons while over 800 farmlands were destroyed. Nwachi disclosed this to newsmen while conducting the State government delegation on tour of the ravaged areas.

According to him,” eight persons have been confirmed dead, over 800 farmlands destroyed in a flood disaster.” The Chairman consoled the families of the deceased, assuring them that the Council would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence.

He urged residents still living in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer ground to avoid future mayhem. This is as he said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and we use this medium to extend our condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

“As a government, we will support them and pledge to collaborate with relevant state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and timely relief to those affected.” The Councillor representing Itim Ward, Mr Francis Abani Okpani revealed that eight persons lost their lives; three bodies were recovered while five victims are still missing.

“I had earlier implored the people of Afikpo to incorporate climate change projections into flood-risk management plans,” he noted with sadness. The Councillor appealed to residents to ensure that they have effective drainage systems and to keep their drainage/waterways clear of debris to prevent blockages.

Victims recall ordeal

Some of the farmers affected by the flood, are currently counting their losses, as large swath of farmland planted with rice, yam, and cassava were submerged in water. One of the victims, Mr Inya Ukie, a native of Kpogirikpo Enohia Itim, called for quick intervention by the government.

“We are begging the State government to do something about it, when we plant rice, the flood will cover it, we plant cassava the flood will cover it, we don’t have anything to do about it,” he lamented. The victims called on individuals and public spirited groups to come to their rescue and offer assistance to them.

Drainage system

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Victor Chukwu has appealed to the federal government to speed up the completion of the drainage project by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP). The Commissioner explained that the halted project has worsened the impact of rainfall in Abakaliki, the capital city.

According to him, “The second phase of the NEWMAP called EIB-NUMAP, we have designed the sites because the issue is that the water that is supposed to discharge to the river flows back to the city, as the river appears to be higher than the slope of the discharge channel.”

He disclosed that the State government has equally paid its counterpart fund and was now conducting public awareness campaigns and town hall meetings to guide residents on flood prevention measures.