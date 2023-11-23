Ebonyi Increases Agric, Education, Health Budgets As Ministry Briefs CSOs, Others

Ebonyi State has increased its budgets in Agric, Education, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors.

The Commissioner for Budget, Planning, Research and Monitoring in the state, Mrs Chinwe Okah disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital during community-based interactive inputs into the 2024 proposed budget.

Okah who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Grace Mfon Williamson, noted that Agriculture which used to have a 2.3% budget, will have 10% per cent according to the state 2024 proposed budget.

There has been clamour for an increase in the state Agric budget by NGOs including Agric Budget Cluster(ABC) Plus funded by USAID palladium to ensure food sufficiency in South East where the group advocated for a 5% budgetary allocation by the states in the region to the Agric sector.

Okah noted that the proposed 2024 budget was in line with the People’s Charter of Needs mantra of the Ebonyi State government.

“In the 2024 proposed budget, Education is over 30%, health is over 15% WASH is 5% and Agric is 10%. So these are the basic needs.

“The budget on these sectors has improved, it has really improved. What we had in Agric was 2.3% over the years but it is now 10%.

“The narrative has changed, it is also getting to the rural communities.

“In this budget, there is a rural electrification project. The Commissioner for Rural Development brought it up for the 774 wards in the state. It is a project that has started.

“We worked with the People’s Charter of Needs and we embedded everything that is the heart of the citizens in the proposed budget”, she said.

In his commentary, Oliver Ajah, the state Coordinator Network of NGOs, urged the state government to ensure that the inputs by the citizens of the state in the 2024 proposed budget were implemented.

He regretted that the last administration couldn’t put into use the inputs made by the citizens of the state for this year’s budget.

“It is one thing for the citizens to make input into the budget, it’s another thing for such budget to be implemented.

“I have a small village across the three zones that we were able to attract prioritize needs into the budget and they were rejoicing but as I am speaking to you right now, that budget has not been implemented.

“So, we are going to move this charter forward. Thank God for this new administration which is talking about people’s charter and when you are talking about people’s charter, people’s needs should be prioritized.

“We must make sure that all hands are on deck to ensure that these inputs that are made, are being prioritized when it comes to implementation “, he stated.

Responding, the state Auditor-General, U S.A Udu who described the budget as a future plan of action expressed in monetary form, assured that the citizen’s inputs in the 2024 budgets would be implemented.

“We are aware that the government we have now in the state is very focused and transparent and the Network of NGOs can attest to that”, he stated.