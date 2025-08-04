Ebonyi Inaugurates Committee To Clear Backlog Of Local Govt Pensions

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Francis Nwifuru, has Inaugurated Ebonyi Local Government Pension and Verification Committee to ensure that no retiree since 1999 till date is owed any amount.

The governor said it was not as if payment of pension and gratuity for local government in the state has not been ongoing but the essence of the Committee is to ensure that no retiree is cheated in any way and to also prevent any retiree from cheating the government.

He said their aim was to ensure that every retiree enjoys her retirement benefits and further ensure that anyone who has served the State and has retired should enjoy their retirement benefits.

“It was based on the information I got that some retirees have gotten frustrated and died and so , anybody you screened as a committee should be paid immediately without delay,” he said.

The Governor further thanked the Executive Secretary of Local Government Pension Board, Anayor Nwonu for the work done in the board so far.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mrs Catherine thanked the governor for appointing them, she promised to deliver on the mandate given to them.