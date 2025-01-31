Ebonyi Inaugurate 13-Member SWAN Week Committee For 2025

Share

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ebonyi State chapter, has inaugurated a 13-member committee, to oversee the 2025 SWAN Week.

Inaugurating the committee at the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium, Abakaliki on Thursday, the State Chairman of the Association Comrade Ndubuisi Nwogha, charged the newly constituted committee to be diligent and dedicated to ensuring a successful week.

He appreciated Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Prince Richard Idike, for their support to the new executive assuring them of continuous partnership to enhance sporting activities.

Comrade Nwogha expressed gratitude to stakeholders of sports in the State for their support during the last election that ushered in the new executive.

He urged the committee to reach out to all sports enthusiasts emphasizing that Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration was passionate about sports and should be supported.

In an interview, the State’s immediate past SWAN Chairman Comrade Emeka Opara, enjoined the committee to always seek guidance from stakeholders assuring them of their support.

In an acceptance speech, the Chairman of the 2025 SWAN Week Committee Mr Israel Mbam, represented by the Secretary Comrade Cosmas Egba, thanked the executive for the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He assured the Association that the committee would discharge their duties to the best of their responsibilities.

Members of the committee include Mr Israel Mbam (Chairman), Comrade Cosmas Egba (Secretary), Mrs Bisong Maria (member), Clement Nnachi (member) and Mrs Blessing Igidi, among others.

