Ebonyi: I’m In Charge, Nwifuru Replies Critics

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru on Tuesday reacted to his critics who have been saying that he was not in charge as the state governor.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that former Governor Dave Umahi who installed Nwifuru is still in charge in the state and has been taking decisions on the affairs of the state after leaving office last week Monday.

A group known as the Association of Ebonyi State in the Diaspora (AESID) had alleged that Umahi has instructed Nwifuru not to make any major appointments until he directs him to do so and asked Nwifuru to resign as the governor if he can’t be bold to run the state.

But the governor reacting to the insinuation, said no one or group of persons can stampede him into making appointments as according to him, he is taking time to assemble professionals in various fields of endeavours to assist him in governing the state.

Nwifuru in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor said “The attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has been drawn to a cheap and malicious statement allegedly credited to an amorphous group, AEISCID that struggled to descend on the arena of infamy.

“Without condescending to the level of the said group, it is pertinent to note that the issues raised in the so-called press release and whatever they sought to achieve came dead on arrival as the Governor will not be distracted by their naked dance.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru is not only in charge of his government but has the support and love of the entire people of the state who have absolute confidence in his ability to deliver on his campaign promises to Ebonyi people.

“It is on record that the appointment of ‘kitchen cabinet’ as contained in their diatribe remains the prerogative of the State Chief Executive and has nothing to do with performance, especially for a governor who just took over a few days back.

“The Governor is taking his time to assemble professionals in various areas to help him drive down his policies and programmes and therefore will not be stampeded by any faceless group into rushing into appointments just to favour a certain group whose struck in trade is to fight every administration in Ebonyi State.

“The appointment of Principal Officers as alleged by this group does not in any way signify strength nor weakness of the present administration under Governor Nwifuru.

“As a lawmaker, the Governor fully understands the principle of separation of power as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and will at the fullness of time and in full constitution of the legislative arm of government, send names of his Commissioner nominees and other appointees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

“The Governor, however, enjoins the good people of Ebonyi State to continue to support his administration as he has put every effort to bring experienced and worthy hands to bear in the governance of the State without succumbing to the whims and caprices of the opposition elements masquerading in the name of the so-called group.

“Governor Nwifuru had made it clear that no amorphous group or elements can cause disaffection between him and his predecessor, the immediate past Governor and therefore calls on those fanning such embers to desist from such”.