Ebonyi: How We Intend To Tackle Respiratory Diseases Through Medical Screening —Stakeholders

Background

Ebonyi State is one of the five states in south-east geo-political zones of the country. It is a major rice producing state, Abakaliki rice produced from across the state quite popular in the country. Abakaliki rice has over the years assumed wide acceptance across Nigeria as a major rice brand. Rice production is a common agricultural practice as rice farmers are in greater numbers.

Health experts have identified rampant respiratory diseases affecting millers as major challenges hampering massive production of rice. Millers at the Abakaliki rice mill are faced with various health risks and challenges, resulting from inhaling dusts in addition to non-application of protective safety gadgets. These challenges hamper the production of home-grown rice, thereby impacting the overall production output.

Intervention

The project team of EQUIRESP Africa Research (Improving Capacity in Respiratory Dis- ease Outcome using Data Driven Tools), hosted by David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu in collaboration with Institute of Child Health Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abakaliki, has come to the rescue of millers in the State.

It is against this background that EQUI-RESP Africa, a conglomeration of team of researchers, physicians and policy makers, working to ensure fair- ness in accessing healthy lungs recently initiated a four-day free medical screening and treatment of respiratory diseases involving 200 rice millers at the Abakaliki Rice Mill. EQUI-RESP Africa Research Project commenced the health intervention with free medical screening and treatment of respiratory diseases.

The initiative of EQUI-RESP (that focused on bridging the gap to respiratory health), was led by the Principal Investigator, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu Professor Jesse Uneke. Addressing a large crowd of people at the event, Uneke said that the group focused on improving equity in respiratory disease outcome in Africa, using Data-Driven Tool intervention.

According to him; “On behalf of the management of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), officials of the Institute of Child Health and Alex – Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abaka- liki, I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Agenda which DUFUHS is benefiting from. “This intervention is part of Governor Frnacis Nwifuru agenda to improve the health sector. We are here to collaborate goal, we came with equipment to screen people, drugs are avail- able, health workers are here to perform the screening of victims of respiratory pains, cough or chest pain and will be treated.

“This four-day intervention is continuous to enable us offer the needed assistance and help the millers require, given that the health of these millers is a priority. “The EQUI-RESP Ebonyi State is supported by National Institute for Health Research United Kingdom (UK) and supported by University of Edinburg.’’

He commended the management of the rice mill for accepting that they need the intervention, stressing; ‘‘this is an indication that the leadership of the mill are mindful that the health of the people who come here to buy and sell is very im- portant. “I charge the leadership to encourage the millers to take advantage of this intervention, every disease identified during the screening will be taken care of. “We have made available drugs to treat people of various diseases, we will continue to improve the lives of Ebonyi citizens.’’ Uneke further assured the millers that the intervention would be continuous to enable the group offer the needed help the millers require.

Ebonyi pledges partnership

Ebonyi State Government has reiterated its commitment to support and partner with EQUIRESP Africa, to achieve its task of safeguarding the health of persons exposed to dusty environment especially rice millers, quarry operators and timber shade workers among others. The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Dr Ezeogo Lawrence, gave the commitment during the flag-off of the respiratory health intervention . He said that under the state government agenda, christened; Peoples Charter of Need; health occupies its foremost priority.

According to him; “The state government is happy about this development, it helps a lot in the prevention of diseases relating to lungs infection, cough, chest pain and asthma.” Lawrence noted that the screening will identify early health risks and early prevention before it generates to serious problems. He advocated for regular sensitistion and aware- ness campaign of millers on the use of safety kits and other preventable measures.

The Director, Institute of Child Health Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Professor Tetler Ezeonu, also pledged the readiness of the Institute to partner with EQUI-RESP in its avowed task of ensuring healthy lungs and curbing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Ezeonu emphasised that there are lots of health challenges confronting millers at Abakaliki Rice Mill. “We are here on a medical outreach to propagate the message on how to prevent respiratory diseases,’’ he said.

Adding; “We also diagnose those with respiratory diseases with the equipment and machines we brought here for the intervention. Many of the millers have suffered respiratory diseases, our intention is to offer healthcare intervention to them.”

The leadership of Abakaliki Rice Mill Association has commended EQUI-RESP Africa for its intervention and sensitisation and awareness campaign while endorsing the programmes as very crucial to the wellbeing, health and productive of the millers. The Chairman of the Association, Mr Linus Obaji noted these while delivering his opening address during the event. He described the intervention as a good omen that will maintain healthy lungs for active living.

Free screening, testing, treatment of millers

Millers who turned out during the intervention were offered free testing and treatment of identified ailments. In an interview, a miller, Mr Nworie Omogo, commended EQUI-RESP, for the intervention, stating that most of the hazards they witness affect their respiratory systems.

While Mr Solomon Onu appealed to EQUI -RESP to make the intervention a regular exercise in order to reduce the health challenges confronting the millers. Onu solicited for free distribution of safety kits, including nose masks and face masks to the millers to cushion the effects of the hazards.

The Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EB-PHCDA, Dr Philip Ovuoba, has commended the intervention of EQUI-RESP in the health sector. Ovuoba noted that the agency would partner with the group to actualise its goals of providing basic healthcare for the citizenry.

Health talk, awareness campaign

A team of medical experts from EQUI -RESP offered basic health talks to the millers; ranging from keeping the lungs healthy, avoiding chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to observance of healthy habits. Ways of achieving remedies and solutions were communicated to the millers, centring on avoiding exposures to air pollution, with smoke, dust, chemicals and improved ventilation and reduction of indoor air pollution.

Established in 1964, Abakaliki Rice Mill is a major hub for rice processing, operating under the Abakaliki Rice Mill Company Limited. It processes over 11,000 metric tonnes of rice monthly, serving as a cornerstone for local agriculture with over 5,000 workers and 2,500 machines.

It is known for producing distinctive, high-fiber, and increasingly stone-free local rice, serving both regional and national markets. Known for its unique flavour and high dietary fibre content, Abakaliki rice is used in a wide range of dishes. The region’s warm climate allows for at least two cultivation cycles annually, contributing to its fast growth rate compared to varieties grown in other regions.