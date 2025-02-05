Ebonyi: How HRH Nwenyi Was Reinstated As Monarch, 24 years After Resignation

Share

Ebonyi State is one of the five states in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country. It has three senatorial districts and six federal constituencies and 13 local government areas. Sunday, January 19, 2025, marked a significant milestone in the annals of the people of Ndubia in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

Reinstatement

The day witnessed the reinstatement and coronation of His Royal Highness Eze John Nnaji Nwenyi as the ‘Onyibe 1’ of Ndubia Autonomous Community.

The Igbos have a belief in the sacredness of the chieftaincy institution and its relevance to the governance of the state and component communities.

The Ndubia Autonomous Community was carved out from the ancient Igbeagu community by Governor Francis Nwifuru. Eze Nwenyi was born into the family of Nwiboko and Nwankwegu Idoko of Ndubia Igbeagu Izzi LGA in 1937.

As a man of the people, he was unanimously elected the traditional ruler of Igbeagu community in 1976 and was given the staff of office by the then Military Governor of the old Enugu State, John Atom Kpera in 1977.

He resigned as a traditional ruler to serve the nation in the National Assembly as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission in 2000.

His reinstatement last month marked another new beginning in the history of Eze Nwenyi reign, as the traditional ruler of the brand new Ndubia Autonomous Community Addressing the people after his coronation, Eze Nwenyi assured that his reign will be marked with total dedication and commitment to the cultural norms of the community.

According to him: “My coronation is a call to serve, we will work for all, there will be no discrimination of any kind in running the affairs of the community.”

Speaking on the occasion, the former Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Chief Sylvanus Nguji Ngele, extolled the leadership qualities of Eze Nwenyi, describing him as a foremost founding father of the state.

He lauded Nwifuru for setting the pace that paved the way for the epoch-making event. He therefore charged the traditional thus:

“I urge the new traditional ruler to embrace inclusiveness in the administration of the community, this will enhance the peace of the area.”

President

Earlier, while presenting Eze Nwenyi for the coronation, the President of Ndubia Development Union/Secretary of the Coronation Planning Committee, Patrick Ogbodo Njoku, said that the entire community unanimously selected Eze Nwenyi as their traditional ruler.

“I represent the interest of the entire community, the 12 villages that make up the Ndubia community,” he disclosed.

Highlight of the occasion was the formal presentation and coronation of Eze Nwenyi by the ‘Isiuke’ elders to the community.

Dignitaries that attended the occasion included retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Kelvin Opoke; Coordinator of Igbeagu Development Centre, Obinna Nwedu; and village heads and committee coronation members among others

