Ebonyi Guber: Tribunal Affirms Nwifuru’s Victory

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh in the 2023 governorship elections.

In its judgment delivered on Wednesday, the Tribunal which has Justice Adekanye Lekan the Chairman, Justice Hafiz Sharif Tahir, and Justice Jamilu Shehu Suliaman held that the petitioners failed to prove that the 2nd Respondent(Nwifuru) was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the Governorship Election.

It averred that substantial evidence before the Tribunal showed that the 2nd Respondent duly resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contrary to the claim of the petitioners, adding that the petitioners failed to approach the proper court to entertain the issue of membership of Nwifuru’s political party.

It noted that the Tribunal has no power to entertain an issue that took place before the election as according to it, apart from an aspirant who participated in the primaries of APC, the 3rd Respondent in the petition, no other person has the right to challenge the membership of the 2nd Respondent.

” Note no court has the power to poke into the internal domestic affairs of a political party. (No PDP membership Register of Enyanwuigwe ward was tendered before the Tribunal to substantiate that the 2nd Respondent is a member of PDP).

“The claim of the petitioners that the 2nd Respondent’s APC Form is forgery holds no water as same was not supported by any evidence from the petitioners.

“Where a party forwarded name of a candidate to INEC it means that such a candidate is a fully-fledged member of such a political party. Exhibit R5 which is the votes and proceedings of Ebonyi State House of Assembly clearly disclosed the date the 2nd Respondent defected PDP to APC.

“It is not for the Tribunal to invoke section 109 of the 1999 constitution as amended against the 2nd Respondent, But that of the members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

“It will be unjust for the Tribunal to hold that the 2nd Respondent was not qualified to contest the Governorship election of Ebonyi State by the mere fact that he failed to vacate his seat in line with the order in Judgement delivered by Justice Ekwo.

“In the final analysis, qualification on ground of membership of APC which is a pre-election matter is the only ground. The petitioners therefore woefully failed to prove all the grounds of their petition and same is accordingly struck out”, the court ruled.