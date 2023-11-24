Ebonyi Guber: Commissioner Congratulates Nwifuru On Appeal Court Victory

Commissioner For Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Jude Okpor has congratulated Governor Francis Nwifuru on his victory at the Appeal Court.

An Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii and that of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh in the April 20 general election in the state.

Okpor while describing the judgment of the Appeal Court as cheering news, said the judgment was not only the totality of the reflection of the wishes of the people of the state but also a confirmation of their goodwill through the ballot box in the April 2023 gubernatorial election.

“As we maintained after the Tribunal’s judgement in September, The Court of Appeal’s decision today, again, is a victory for all who repose their confidence in His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and what he can achieve for the State and humanity as Governor.

“When God ordains, no man dares cast down! His Excellency’s victory has once again reaffirmed the collective choice of the Ebonyi people, the overwhelming voice of equity, fairness and justice, which ushered in his resounding victory as governor in the March 18, 2023 polls.

“This judgment has further strengthened the earlier pronouncement of the tribunal and given added impetus to the Nigerian judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the last hope of the common man.

“This judgment has further diminished the already drowning voices of opposition in the state thereby opening further doors for all Ebonyians to join the platform of equity and justice, which has so far paid off in addressing the people’s charter of needs, bringing development to all sectors of governance in Ebonyi state.

“As Ebonyians celebrate this triumph, I enjoin them to sustain their prayers for His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, knowing that their best wishes for him are already gradually coming to practical fruition.

“We congratulate those whose lives have been positively touched within these few months in the office of His Excellency and convey our deepest appreciation to God Almighty, whose decision over every mortal is final.

“We appreciate the Nigerian judiciary for their reassuring position in defence of truth and democracy”, Okpor stated.