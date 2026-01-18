Ebonyi Govt, UNICEF Kick-Start Sensitization On Measles/Rubella Vaccination

The Ebonyi State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced a sensitization and awareness campaign on measles and rubella vaccination in the state.

The vaccination exercise is scheduled to hold from February 4 to 13, 2026, across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing a cross-section of development partners, officials of the State Ministry of Health, and media practitioners in Abakaliki, the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EB-SPHCDA), Dr. Emeka Philip Ovuoba, restated that partnering with the media was fundamental to achieving total vaccination coverage of targeted beneficiaries.

Dr. Ovuoba urged the media to help correct misconceptions and myths peddled against vaccines in communities, insisting that measles, being a highly infectious disease, is preventable.

He noted that the vaccination is free of charge and targets children between 9 and 14 months of age.

According to him, denial of children access to immunization poses serious health challenges.

“A lot has been done in the area of sensitization, but media involvement in this exercise is most needed,” he said.

The Executive Secretary also highlighted challenges usually encountered during vaccination periods, including the refusal of some faith-based schools to allow vaccination of children within their premises.

Earlier, in a lecture titled “An Overview of Measles and Rubella and Immunization Campaign,” the UNICEF Health Consultant in charge of Social Behaviour Change, Mr. Frank Nwodika, disclosed that 1.6 million children had been targeted for vaccination in the state.

Nwodika reiterated that while vaccination is a preventive intervention, it is not curative, stressing that the goal is to ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated.

“Measles vaccines are administered at nine months for the first dose and 15 months for the second dose under routine immunization,” he explained.

He warned that rubella infection during pregnancy could be transmitted from mother to unborn child, resulting in Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS).

“CRS can cause serious birth defects such as blindness, deafness, brain damage, and heart defects,” he added.

Contributing, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Mr. Ote Onuoha, urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the campaign by bringing their children and wards to designated vaccination centres across the state.

He noted that the combined vaccine significantly reduces the incidence of both diseases and plays a crucial role in preventing Congenital Rubella Syndrome.