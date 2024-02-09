Ebonyi Govt To Expend N9.025bn On Gratuity/Pension Arrears Of LG Pensioners

The Executive Chairman of Ebonyi State Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mr Nwonu Emeka Ezekiel, has restated that a whooping sum of N9.025 billion would be expended in payment of gratuity and pension arrears of 4,920 retirees of the third tier of government.

Ezekiel disclosed this on Friday while presenting a report of his findings during a courtesy visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru at Centenary City Abakaliki.

The board Chairman said that the report covers from 1996 till December 2023.

He stated that the figure comprised 1,135 dead retirees, who are being owed retirement benefits.

“Your Excellency, I am here with the report of my findings for the official presentation to you, in summary, we have a total of 4,920 pensioners alive, awaiting their unpaid retirement benefits while 1,135 are dead but owed retirement benefits”

According to him, “a breakdown of their unpaid benefits shows that initial pension arrears stand at N648,710,046.98, unpaid gratuity is N6,956,264,912.02, unpaid death benefits (arrears) is N746,948,420.76 and unpaid death benefits (Gratuity) is N673,150,046.44 making a total of N9,025,073,426.20 billion.

“I interacted individually with principal officers with a view to finding out vital pieces of information, I made consultations from relevant agencies and stakeholders, all in a bid to ensure a prospective and successful profiling and processes of payment of initial pensions and gratuities to the deserved pensioners”

“I’m optimistic that if these factors and recommendations receive your Excellency’s usual favorable considerations, it will go a long way in solving the problems associated with the payment of the initial pensions and gratuities to the Local Government and UBEB pensioners.

Earlier Nwifuru restated that the government would engage external auditors and professionals, to do thorough auditing of the board with a view to profiling and processing the pensioners for immediate payment of their benefits.

“The auditors would verify the extant pensions and gratuities owed to the retirees to enable the government to pay including UBEB teachers”

He frowned at the decadent situation of the board before its present constitution in addition to the conditions of the retirees, who are yet to get their retirement benefits.