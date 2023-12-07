Ebonyi Govt Shuts Five Quack Hospitals, Arrest Three Fake Drug Distributors

..107 quacks sign undertaking

Five fake hospitals in Ebonyi State have been shut down by the state government, New Telegraph reports

This was as three fake drug distributors in the state have been arrested.

Governor Francis Nwifuru disclosed this on the floor of the state House of Assembly while presenting 2024 budget christened “Budget of Innovation and Success” to the members of the Assembly.

He noted that a total of 107 medical quacks in the state have signed an undertaking with the task force on medical quackery in the state never to indulge in quackery in the medical sector.

Nwifuru said he was committed to upgrading the 13 general hospitals across the state to change the health status of the state and provide access to health care services for rural dwellers

He said “A total of 107 medical quacks have signed an undertaking with the task force on medical quackery never to indulge in quackery in Ebonyi State.

“The total of five quack centres have been shut down. The quack centers that have been shut down are; Eleri Hospital Afikpo, Party Hospital Ugbodo, Homeopathic Specialist Hospital Igbeagu, St. Patrick Hospital Iboko, and Alexander Hospital Umuezeoka.

“Apprehension of three major distributors of fake drugs in the state and collaboration with the requisite agencies such as NAFDAC.

I”imagine a state where every citizen regardless of their location has access to world-class health services.

“Our ongoing efforts to upgrade all the 13 general hospitals across the state are not just an infrastructural enhancement. They are pathways to healing and hopes”.