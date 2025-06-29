Ebonyi Govt Sets Up 15-Member C’ttee For Reactivation Of NIGERCEM Cement

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has inaugurated a 15-member committee tasked with the reactivation of the moribund NIGERCEM Cement factory in Nkalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area.

The governor made the announcement during a church service held at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He stated that the committee would engage the core investor and relevant shareholders to develop actionable strategies for the immediate resumption of operations at the once-thriving cement plant, which has remained dormant for several decades.

“The reactivation of NIGERCEM Cement Nkalagu is part of my campaign promises,” Nwifuru declared.

The committee has been given a two-week timeline to submit recommendations and workable solutions.

Members of the committee include: Mrs. Catherine Ogbu, Prof. Adline Idike, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, Prof. Ben Odoh, Hon. Sunday Eze, Senator Chris Nwankwo, Senator Ken Eze, Senator Anthony Ani, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Engr. Elias Mbam, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, Barr. Roy Umahi, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Sylvanus Ngiji Ngele, and Chief Ben Okah.

Governor Nwifuru also reiterated his commitment to transforming the Abakaliki metropolitan area and restoring its lost glory. He directed the Ministry of Capital City Development to enforce stricter compliance with the city’s master plan among property developers.

Additionally, the governor disclosed that land would be allocated to individuals with the capacity and commitment to establish factories at the Ezzangbo Industrial City, as part of broader efforts to boost industrialization in the state.