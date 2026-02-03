Ebonyi Govt Secures License To Operate Own Airline – Commissioner

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Ngozi Obichukwu, has restated that the state has secured a license to operate its own airline.

Obichukwu made this assertion at the Chuba Okadigbo airport on Monday during the departure of 90 scholarship awardees to the United Kingdom.

The State Commissioner said that the government has completed the elevation of the permanent tower.

“For the past five years, we have been using what we call the mobile tower. The Governor has graciously completed the tower; the main permanent tower is behind there”

According to her, “Aviation is not a ministry of land and transport, it is practically pure safety inclined, we want to ensure that the aviation or the airport is safety granted”.

“We now have the lift, or you can call it the elevator, where people will now climb from the ground up. We have a nine-storey building there, with the elevator, we can now climb so easily’

“That’s one of the most important things that some airports do not have; this airport is now licensed, we now have a license for every air flight operation”

“So, we have the license to operate our own, even our own flight, Ebonyi Air is real, Ebonyi Air is on ground”

The Commissioner stated that in no distant time, the airport will witness an inflow of cargo flights, commercial flights, and domestic and international flights, respectively.