Ebonyi Govt, Property-Owners, Developers Chart Way Forward In remodelling Abakaliki

Ebonyi State was carved out from the present day Enugu and Abia states respectively in October 1, 1996, by the military regime of Late General Sani Abacha. From the Old Ogoja Province, the people were moved to the present East Central State during the State creation exercise of General Yakubu Gowon in 1967. In 1976, during the regime of late General Muritala Muhammed, the people of Old Abakaliki Province were balkanised into Old Imo and Anambra states.

The people that now constitute Ebonyi State were then made parts of Enugu and Abia States, where they remained until Ebonyi State, with the slogan; Salt of the Nation, was created. However, Abakaliki, the capital city, has witnessed rapid development since the creation of the State. The administration of Dr Sam Egwu had set up the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Board in July 2004. The establishment of the Board was prompted by the growth and expansion of Abakaliki town.

Capital territory development

he Board was mandated to plan and regulate physical development in the city and evolve a model capital that would compete with other capitals in the country. The draft bill of the Board was sent to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.

This gave the board the legal teeth to bite. Monday, June 30, 2025, would ever remain a memorable day in the lives of the citizens and residents of Abakaliki as Governor Francis Nwifuru, in line with his administration’s People Charter of Needs, held an enlarged Town Hall meeting and engaged property owners along the corridors of VANCO, Ogoja, Afikpo, Hossana and Waterworks roads on the proposed remodeling of the capital city..

“What is confronting us that necessitated this meeting, we have a necessity that Ebonyi is not known for anything except Abakaliki rice,” he said as he opened discussion on the agenda of the gathering. The proposal was geared towards discussing the Governor’s plans to expand and remodel Abakaliki in line with its original master plan.

According to him, “The town hall meeting is necessary to make my proposals of remodelling Abakaliki capital city known to stakeholders and property owners of the affected areas. The initiative demonstrates government effort’s in developing and modernising Abakaliki in addition to enhancing the quality of life for its residents. “We must sign our signature to develop Ebonyi to look like other cities, we must make sacrifices for government to achieve its objective of re-modeling Abakaliki capital city.”

Features

During the meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge – Old Government House Abakaliki, Nwifuru took time to explain to the stakeholders and other participants that the expansion was part of the provision of the Old Abakaliki master plan. The master plan was aimed at lifting the face of Abakaliki to compete with any capital city in Nigeria.

The Governor assured that owners of properties built in line with the master plan would be adequately compensated. Nwifuru emphasised that developers encroached on government designed law. The design was meant to be six lane (2.7 to 12 meters). He noted that people built on the allowances created by the law, stating that for the government to follow through the specifications as contained in the original master plan, stakeholders must sacrifice to achieve the envisaged dream of a modern and beautiful city benefiting the status of a state capital as it is obtained elsewhere.

The State chief executive further reiterated that sacrifices must be made for the development of the capital city by all the parties involved.

Nwifuru said that his administration has embarked on the construction of two decking flyover with underground tunnel at Vanco junction in Abakaliki. He noted that in the course of the construction, a lot of properties were affected and subsequently demolished. The Governor warned that the government will not pay compensation to those that disobeyed the law. “If you did not have land by government, the State will not pay compensation.

Commendation

The Governor used the occasion to acknowledge the efforts of past governors of the state, extolling their vision for the State. Namely; Dr Sam Egwu, Chief Martin Elechi and Engineer David Umahi, in contributing to the development of the State. He said that his administration was committed to give the State a face lift that would attract international recognition and investors. According to him, “All property owners affected by the ongoing construction of Vanco Junction Flyover Bridge have been fully compensated. “In Hossana Park, Ojewere, we will pay compensation to anybody that is affected.

Those property owners that would be affected by the capital city remodelling along Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ojewere Street, Hossana Park and Old Abakpa Market would be compensated.” Property owners affected by the proposals, expressed unanimous support for the initiative and agreed to receive compensation.

They expressed solidarity to the government in its urban renewal programmes. Speaking on behalf of Ebonyi State Landlord Association, the President, Chief Augustine Okoye, noted that nobody would have been glad to see his property demolished. He noted that houses were built based on government approvals.

Appropriate compensation

Okoye advised the government to evaluate the properties and consider the appropriate compensation. The President of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum, Mr Chibueze Elom, has expressed the support of the organisation for the initiative of the government towards re-modeling the capital city. He made the submission while making his presentation during the town hall meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nigeria Institute of Surveyors, Ebonyi State Chapter, Mr Chizoba Ugwu has solicited for partnership with the government in its task of achieving the master plan of Abakaliki. The body commended the administration for inclusive its administration, noting that it was the first of its kind since the creation of Ebonyi State.

Profile

Abakaliki years back was a sleepy and laid back community, peaceful and pristine in nature but with a lot going for it in terms of it make up, with traditional outlook that is steeped in the rich culture and traditions of its people, who were noted for their industry. Located 64 kilometres (40 mi) southeast of Enugu, the once pristine community that was the former headquarters of Ogoja Province before the creation of the South Eastern State in 1967, has undergone a lot of transformations in terms of development and importance.

The name Abakaliki originally means ‘Aba Nkaleke’ which is known as Izzi land (Nkaleke). Abakaliki was also used to refer to people of old Abakaliki political block comprising OhaukwuIshielu-Izzi-Ezza-Ikwo It also share a bit of slave trade history in the 17th century Abakaliki was an important center for the slave trade in the 17th century till the 18th century. It was famed for agricultural trade, with such produce as yams, cassava, rice, and both palm oil and palm kernels. It is also known for its local lead, zinc, salt, and limestone mining or quarrying.

Abakaliki population was estimated in 2022 to be over 223,000, with its population populated by the Igbo speaking people of the Afikpo-Abakaliki axis. In terms infrastructure, the city has witnessed quite a number of interesting developments with its infrastructure updated over the years to suit it present state as a capital city. Some of these include federal and state institutions, good road network, with fly-over bridges, and shopping malls.