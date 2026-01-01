Ebonyi Govt Procures 3 Aircraft To Boost Economic Growth – Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has disclosed that the State government procured three aircraft to boost its economic potentialities.

Nwifuru made this announcement on Thursday while delivering his 2026 New Year address, tagged “Ebonyi Rising, A New Year of Hope/Responsibility to the people of the State.

He noted that the aircraft tagged Ebonyi Air will arrive in the state in January 2026.

The Governor said that the idea was not about prestige but a calculated initiative aimed at opening Ebonyi State to greater economic activity.

According to him,” I am pleased to announce that Ebonyi State has procured three aircraft under Ebonyi Air, which will arrive in January 2026″

“Ebonyi Air will support business growth, encourage tourism, reduce the time and cost of travel, strengthen Ebonyi’s position as a State that is ready to engage with the wider economy and attract new opportunities”

“Reliable air transport makes it easier for investors to do business, for professionals to move in and out of the State, and for our people to connect with other parts of the country and beyond”

Speaking against the backdrop of revitalising the foremost cement industry, Nwifuru stated that the government will commence the establishment of a modern cement factory.

“This project will take advantage of our abundant limestone deposits, which are among the natural resources with great economic potential”

“The cement factory will support industrial development, create direct and indirect employment for our people, and contribute significantly to the Internally Generated Revenue of the State”

He disclosed that the government will conduct Local government elections that are free and fair.

“Let me state this without ambiguity: there will be no imposition of candidates; local government leaders must emerge through your votes, not through appointment or influence.”

The Governor announced the granting of a posthumous pardon to some citizens.

” In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby grant pardon to the following persons, namely HRH Eze Nwiboko Obodo Onyike (posthumous), Edigbo Agu (posthumous),

Akponwe Ogalegu (posthumous), Ugadu Ofim (posthumous),

Nwangbo Idoko (posthumous), Ifeanti Nwamini

Hyacinth Nwigwe and Eze Ekene”

“For individuals who are no longer alive, this pardon is posthumous. It is granted to clear their names, restore dignity to their memory, and bring peace to their families and communities”

Nwifuru extolled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support of Ebonyi State and for policies that strengthen cooperation between the federal government and the sub-nationals.

He saluted past Governors and leaders of the state, stating that each of them laid foundations in governance, education, infrastructure and public service that the state enjoys today.