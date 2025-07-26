Ebonyi Govt Orders Probe Of Collapsed Hostel At Alex-Ekwueme University

The Ebonyi State Government has ordered an investigation into the collapse of a hostel building at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo.

The Commissioner for Capital City Development, Chief Sunday Inyima, gave the directive at the weekend during an assessment visit to the site of the collapsed structure, popularly known as Pentagon Hostel.

Although no casualties were reported, Inyima ordered that the building be sealed off and subjected to an integrity test. He was accompanied during the inspection by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) and university authorities.

“The building has been sealed and cordoned off to prevent unauthorized access and ensure public safety,” he stated.

Inyima also directed the immediate evacuation of all students residing in the hostel to safer accommodations, adding that the university should provide temporary housing for the displaced students pending the outcome of investigations.

He said the government had initiated a comprehensive probe that would include forensic analysis of the site, structural assessments, and interviews with stakeholders involved in the construction of the building.

The commissioner reiterated Governor Francis Nwifuru’s commitment to ensuring building safety in the state, emphasizing the importance of engaging only qualified professionals for construction projects.