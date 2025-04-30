Ebonyi Govt Moves To Enforce Tree Planting Policy

Share

As part of efforts to combat climate change, the Ebonyi State Government on Wednesday launched a statewide tree planting campaign in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), warning that any Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) that fails to comply with the directive will face sanctions.

The initiative, flagged off by the State Head of Service, Rita Mary Okoro, was organized as part of activities marking the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration. The exercise is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and addressing the adverse effects of climate change across the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Abakaliki, Okoro emphasized the importance of tree planting and reiterated the state government’s commitment to holding Permanent Secretaries and Heads of MDAs accountable for non-compliance.

“We intend to have a significant number of trees planted across the State between now and next week,” she said. “The importance of trees to our environment and humanity cannot be overemphasized. All MDAs are directed to plant at least 10 economic trees, and this campaign should be extended to all 13 local government areas.”

Okoro stressed that the initiative is not only a government directive but a collective responsibility, calling on all public officials to support the cause in line with the state’s climate action goals.

In his remarks, Ogugua Egwu, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ebonyi State, noted that trees are critical not only for maintaining biodiversity and wildlife but also for contributing to economic development. He urged workers to actively participate in the campaign and see it as a legacy project for future generations.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Chidi Igboji, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the State, said the 2025 Workers’ Day theme centers on promoting the welfare of workers and fostering good governance, both of which align with environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, as part of the May Day activities, the organized labour movement in Ebonyi held a lecture for civil servants, focusing on environmental awareness and the role of workers in driving sustainable development.

The tree planting policy forms a key part of the state’s broader environmental strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change, improve air quality, and promote eco-friendly governance.

Share