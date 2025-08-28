Ebonyi Govt Increases Minimum Wage To N90,000

The Ebonyi government on Thursday announced an increment in the minimum wage of state civil servants from N70,000 to N90,000.

Announcing the development while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebe explained that the increment was to enhance workers’ welfare.

According to him, the implementation is with immediate effect and covers all categories of the workforce. He also noted that if the government did not play politics with such huge financial obligations, it would not do so with additional N20,000 to workers.

Omebe disclosed that the EXCO also considered implementation of the eighth-year tenure policy for directors and immediate retirement of those who have served for the period on the same cadre.

“We want to state categorically that this is not a political statement as this government does not toy with workers’ welfare.

“The government has offset the pensions and gratuities of state retirees from its creation in 1996 till date.

“The verification process for retirees in the Local Government Areas has commenced and when completed, the payment will be made.

“The governor is a leader, builder of capacity, human beings and infrastructure.

“The government is anchored on the biblical people’s charter of needs mantra which is leading the people according to their needs.

“The EXCO exhaustively deliberated on the issue and approved its implementation for the affected permanent secretaries and directors,” he said.