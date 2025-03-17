Share

Ebonyi State Government on Monday said it successfully evacuated a total of 800 indigenes of the State who were recently displaced by the Lagos State Government.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties who doubles as the vocal person of Ebonyi People Living in the Diaspora, Valentine Okike, made this disclosure in Abakaliki, the capital city.

New Telegraph gathered that the Lagos State Government allegedly demolished structures considered illegal in Ilaje, where many residents from different states of the country including Ebonyi State indigenes were left stranded.

Speaking on the development, Okike maintained that Governor Francis Nwifuru when informed, ordered the evacuation of Ebonyi people affected by the demolition.

He said, “We were officially informed last Monday that Ebonyi people in Ilaje Island Lagos were displaced.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered that I should go and bring them back to our State, I quickly went to Lagos and brought them back.

“Over 800 persons made up of children between ages of 3 and 4 years, men and women were brought back to Ebonyi State.”

Speaking further, the Commissioner disclosed that the displaced persons were living in open places including bridges following the demolition, thereby exposing them to danger.

He, however, added that it was devastating seeing small children below three to four years, living in an open place under the bridge stating that the victims really went through hardship.

According to him, the state government made buses available to convey all those willing to return home to do so.

