Ebonyi Govt Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Ex-Chairman Of Ohanaeze Youth Council

The Ebonyi State Government has denied media reports insinuating that Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the arrest of the former President of Ohaneze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboyaka.

Comrade Igboayaka was arrested by operatives from the State Police Command, based on a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police which alleged that he disseminated false information capable of truncating peace and destabilizing communities in Ebonyi State.

This was contained in a Statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor, dated 10th February 2025 and made available to newsmen.

The statement reads,” The attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has been drawn to speculations suggesting that he ordered the arrest of Comrade Igboayaka O.

“Igboayaka by the Nigerian Police, coming on the heel of the unfortunate attack on Amegu Nkalaha in Ishielu Local Government Area which claimed many lives and property.

“Governor Nwifuru has no involvement in any such arrest or police action against Comrade Igboayaka.

“We urge the public to disregard any false narratives aimed at misrepresenting the Governor’s role in this matter, we commend security agencies for the timely arrest of Igboayaka, who claimed responsibility for the attack, to provide intelligence that will permanently end killings and other communal skirmishes in the future”

The Statement noted that the ugly incident was a grotesque one to behold and has drawn nationwide attention and condemnation.

it regretted that at a period Ebonyi people were trying to be psychologically detached, enemies of the state masquerading as online merchants and social media contractors have yet again thrown caution to the wind by alleging Governor Nwifuru’s involvement in the arrest of Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, a factional helmsman of Ohaneze Youth Counci.

The Statement added, “What the social media assassins have failed to know is that the same Igboayaka, claimed responsibility for the attack by stating publicly he knew when the attack was conceived and hatched, a reason he claimed to have, four days earlier.

It reiterated that Governor Nwifuru remains committed to upholding justice, ensuring peace, and protecting the rights of all Ebonyians, including those who express concerns about security matters.

