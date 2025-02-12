Ebonyi Govt Debunks Involvement In Ex-Ohanaeze Youth Chair’s Arrest

Share

Ebonyi State Government has debunked media reports alluding that Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the arrest of former Chairman of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboyaka.

Igboayaka was arrested by operatives from the state police command, based on a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police which alleged that he disseminated false information capable of truncating peace and destabilizing communities in Ebonyi State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor. The statement dated February 10, 2025, reads; “The attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has been drawn to speculations suggesting that he ordered the arrest of Comrade Igboayaka O.

Igboayaka by the Nigerian Police, coming on the heel of the unfortunate attack on Amegu Nkalaha in Ishielu Local Government Area which claimed many lives and property.

“Governor Nwifuru has no involvement in any such arrest or police action against Comrade Igboayaka. “We urge the public to disregard any false narratives aimed at misrepresenting the governor’s role in this matter, we commend security agencies for the timely arrest of Igboayaka, who claimed responsibility for the attack, to provide intelligence that will permanently end killings and other communal skirmishes in the future”.

The statement noted that the ugly incident was a grotesque one to behold and has drawn nationwide attention and condemnation.

