Ebonyi Govt, Dangote Group Flag-Off Distribution Of 12,000 Bags Of Rice

Ebonyi State Government, in conjunction with Dangote Group, has flagged off the distribution of 12,000 bags of (10kg) rice to indigent persons, widows and market women in Ebonyi State.

Other items distributed to beneficiaries include cartons of spaghetti, twist cavato, macaroni and bags of garri.

Flagging off the event in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Human Capital Development/Monitoring, Mrs Ann Anigwe, said that the initiative was in line with the People’s Charter of Needs mantra of the administration.

The Commissioner emphasised that 50 persons were selected in each of the 13 councils, making a total of 650 persons.

She stated that the 650 persons were being used for the flag-off, stating that each of them would go home with one bag of rice.

“We have enough action today. Governor Nwifuru, in his People’s Charter of Needs, emphasised that he will take care of the welfare of the citizens”

“Dangote Foundation donated 12,000 bags of 10 kg rice to Ebonyi State. Governor Nwifuru directed that the rice be distributed across the 13 local government areas of the State”

“After the flag-off, the local government Chairmen will carry out the distribution down to the grassroots”

Anigwe restated that the beneficiaries comprised People living with Disabilities, indigent persons, market women and widows.

Earlier in a remark, a representative of Dangote Group, Mr Victor Ejiro, said that the foundation was in Ebonyi State to partner with the State government in solving the problem of food security

“I am here to present the 12,000 bags of 10 kg rice to the people of Ebonyi State,

Ejiri said that the foundation has been in existence for over 30 years with the objective of taking care of widows, orphans and indigent members of the society..

He charged the council Chairmen to ensure that the items get to the downtrodden in the grassroots.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area, Dr (Mrs) Euphemia Nwali, commended both the state government and Dangote Group for their benevolence.

In an interview, two of the beneficiaries of the items, Mrs Chinasa Okorie and Mr Innocent Nwador. commended both the Ebonyi State government and Dangote Group for coming to the assistance of the downtrodden.

The event had in attendance the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA), Mr Clement Ovuoba, the General Manager of the State Community and Social Development Agency (EB-CSDA), Mr James Iro, women groups and officials from the Ministry of Human Capital Development, among others.