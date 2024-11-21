Ebonyi Govt Commits N200m For Reactivation Of Abandoned Oferekpe Water Scheme

Share

The Ebonyi State Government has committed the sum of N200 million for the reactivation of the abandoned Oferekpe Water Scheme in the Ikwo Local Government Area of the State.

The multi-billion naira project was constructed during the administration of Chief Martin Elechi in 2018, with the aim of providing potable water to residents of Abakaliki and its environs.

State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Engr Jude Okpor, made the disclosure on Wednesday while conducting newsmen during an assessment visit to the water plant.

He restated that the Oferekpe water scheme remains a gigantic water project that needs to be reactivated.

According to him, ” the government has a passion to bring on board life touching infrastructures, it has invested so many resources on it to make sure it comes on course”

“When the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru came on board in May 2023, none of the water schemes in the state was functional, the administration saw the scheme as something that needs to be reactivated”

He said that the government started with the reactivation of other water schemes located in Ezillo and Ishiagu respectively.

“There is a wholistic action on all the water schemes in the state, as we are here the old urban water scheme is being given attention”

The Commissioner emphasized that a lot of resources have been invested in the reactivation of the water scheme assuring that in no distant time, residents of the capital city will begin to enjoy potable water.

He expressed dismay that the abandonment of the scheme over the years has resulted in the grounding of all the automation installed in the scheme.

“The challenge we have now is to make sure that the pipelines from here down to the reservoir in Abakaliki are free, and to replace all the valves vandalized”

“All the software used to replace the outdated ones was imported, the government has committed over N200 million for the reactivation of the Oferekpe water scheme”

Earlier in an interview, the Plant Manager handling the reactivation Engr Alobu Eric, said that the water plant was designed for 100, 000 cubic meters per day but currently running at 50,000 cubic meters per day..

He commended the state government for the intervention noting that it has paid off with renovation work moving progressively.

According to him, “We have done the tracing of the pipelines, before the intervention, the infiltration system failed, now it has been fixed”

“Before now, there was a problem of non-functionality of the chemical outline in the scheme, this intervention we are doing now has captured that challenge”

It would be noted that the multi-billion naira Oferekpe water scheme, was constructed by the administration of Chief Martin Elechi in 2018, to cater for the water needs of residents of Abakaliki and its environs.

However, the scheme since its completion was abandoned and had never been put to use by the successive government.

Share

Please follow and like us: