Ebonyi Govt Begins Training Of Aviation Workers On Crime Management

Ebonyi State government on Wednesday commenced a 6-day intensive training of security operatives, Aviation Guards, and other workers of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in the state.

The training was supervised by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Aviation security officers; Mr. Nnaji Chinedu Michael, Mr. Morah Samuel Okechukwu, and Micah Precious Chijioke.

The commissioner of Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu said the training was aimed at sensitizing the workers on crime management and civil service rules in the aviation industry.

Obichukwu noted that the training will improve the security architecture in the airport and its environs and expose the Airport Guards, staff, and other security operatives to the rudiments in Flight/Airport Operations, Safety Management Systems, office routines, and Civil Service rules, adding that it was organized in line with the governor, Francis Nwifuru’s policy of the “people’s charter of need”, which according to her, will assist Workers both in the civil and public service to ensure quality and improved service delivery in the state.

In his remarks, Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security, Nnanna Nwangele, said that the training of the security operatives, Airport Guards, and staff was apt, especially now, that there was a perceived insecurity in some parts of the country.