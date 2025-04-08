Ebonyi Govt Begins Procurement Bid Of MRI Machines

Share

The Ebonyi State Government on Tuesday commenced the opening of bids for the procurement and installation of multi-million naira Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines in hospitals across the State.

The event, held at the Centenary City Secretariat in Abakaliki, was performed by the Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Primary Health, Sabinus Nwibo, who described the day as historic in redefining healthcare indices in the State.

Nwibo emphasized that the bidding process would be transparent to ensure that the procured machines met international best practices.

“Before us is a list of seven companies that bid for the contract for the procurement and installation of MRI machines,” he said.

He also noted that Ebonyi State had achieved the first position in the country in terms of procurement.

Earlier, in his remarks, the State Programme Manager of the Impact Project (World Bank Assisted), Patrick Njoku, stated that Ebonyi was the only State supported by Impact that was procuring two MRI machines.

Njoku revealed that one of the machines would be installed at the Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, while the other would be located at the General Hospital in Nwofe.

“Ebonyi State is the first state to embark on this initiative to improve its healthcare services,” he said.

He added that the role of the Impact Project in the exercise was to ensure the procurement and installation of the MRI machines.

The Programme Manager disclosed that seven companies had bid for the supply and installation of the machines, assuring that the evaluation committee would carry out a thorough job to ensure that only competent companies were selected to execute the contract.

The bidding companies include Pacific Diagnostic Limited, Uni-Medical Health Care Limited, Dr. Kiran Health Care Limited, and TNC International Limited.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

