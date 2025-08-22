Ebonyi Govt Begins Probe On Collapse Of Mining Pit

Ebonyi State Government has commenced a probe into the collapse of a mining pit at Ihietutu Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of the State.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr Chidi Onyia, made this disclosure at the site during a fact-finding visit with security agencies and mining officials.

The collapse of the pit last Friday resulted in the death of two persons, while three sustained various degrees of injuries.

Onyia emphasised that preliminary findings revealed that the incident was a natural occurrence.

“Mining, like many industries worldwide, comes with hazards. From our preliminary findings, this was a natural occurrence and not a result of negligence”

The Commissioner stated that investigations were ongoing by all regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure transparency.

“If we find recklessness, we will act accordingly, but if it is a natural disaster, we must accept it as such,” Onyia said.

Onyia refuted insinuations in some quarters alluding to negligence on the part of the company, Greenfield Metals Limited, as the cause of the disaster.

He commiserated with the bereaved families while debunking reports that the site was parcelled out to illegal miners.

The commissioner cautioned the public not to worsen the grief of families with false claims, stating that the state does not encourage illegal mining, but rather fully respects licenses issued by the federal government.

Reacting to the development, a community leader and Chairman Board of Trustees of Ihietutu Development Union, Prince Fabian Chukwu, said the company had empowered a lot of people in the community.

“They built the road to this site and never delayed in giving the community its due entitlements; that is why we stand by them in this unfortunate incident.”

It would be noted that the company had since suspended operations at the site pending the outcome of investigations.