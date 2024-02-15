Ebonyi Govt Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures, Make-Shift Shops In Abakaliki

The Ministry of Capital City Development in Ebonyi State, on Thursday, commenced the demolition of illegal structures and make-shift shops in Abakaliki, the capital city.

The demolition exercise commenced at about 9 am at Murtala Mohammed Layout Hausa Quarters.

This was in compliance with the master- -plan requirements of the city, which prohibits the erection of illegal structures and other forms of business activities along major roads in the city

Addressing newsmen at the scene of the demolition exercise, the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry Chief Sunday Inyima, said that notices were issued last November for owners of the containers to remove them.

“Previous administration before now had issued notices, we have been involved in sensitization to the people to remove the illegal structures”

“The demolition followed the expiration of the notice given last November 2023, it’s going to be a continuous one”

“All containers within the state capital would be removed with immediate effect, they constitute an eyesore to the city”

In an interview, one of the owners of illegal structures Mr Awaza Anthony, said that the exercise was in order.

According to him, “the demolition will help to put the capital city in proper shape, maintain the cleanliness of the town”

The demolition exercise was witnessed by members of professional organizations including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (COBON) among others.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State government has directed Developers to ensure that they engage professionals in building construction.